A St. Thomas man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to rob a jewelry store, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Jamari S. Benjamin appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Ruth Miller and entered a guilty plea to the charge of conspiracy.
Sentencing has not yet been scheduled, and Benjamin is facing up to 20 years in prison, according to a news release from Shappert.
According to Court documents, on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, a white Suzuki Vitara arrived in the area of Gems & Gold Corner jewelry store located on the waterfront near Veterans Drive, St. Thomas.
Benjamin was the driver while two men with masks and firearms entered the jewelry store and threatened employees and others with the weapons.
“One of the masked men physically assaulted a jewelry store employee using the firearm, striking the employee’s head. The two masked men broke the jewelry showcases and took jewelry from the store. They then retreated from the jewelry store, got back into the white Suzuki Vitara, and were driven away from the area by Benjamin,” according to the news release.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the V.I. Police Department. It is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.