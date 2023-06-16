United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that on Friday Luis Antonio Orellana-Orellano, age 69, from the Republic of Costa Rica, pled guilty on St. Croix in front of U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III to his role in conspiracy charges related to the transport of approximately 4000 pounds of marijuana on board a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction.
According to the release, “His sentencing is scheduled for October 21, 2023, where he faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment,” and in adherence with the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after.
Court documents reported that on November 7, 2022, during their patrol in international waters in the Eastern Pacific, 65 nautical miles South of Boca Chica, Panama, the United States Coast Guard Cutter (USCGC) Campbell observed a go-fast vessel. USCGC Campbell launched a smaller Over the Horizon (OTH), vessel and arrived alongside the go-fast vessel. The OTH reported three occupants on board without a physical flag flown or registration documents. The vessel also did not have a registration number painted on the hull, but rather, the name “Agamenon” was displayed. Visible contraband was seen on the deck of the vessel and its three occupants, including Orellana-Orellano, were detained. The vessel had no registration and the master claimed Colombian nationality for the vessel. The Republic of Colombia could neither confirm nor deny nationality to the USCGC, therefore, the vessel was treated as one without nationality, which subjected it to the jurisdiction of the United States. Full boarding was conducted by the USCG as well as a search of the vessel, which was then taking on water and approximately half sunk, and the surrounding water. This search resulted in the seizure of approximately 57 bales of suspected marijuana for a total at-sea weight of 4,104 pounds.
The other two occupants of the vessel, Keyran Coto Lopez and Alonso Hernandez-Hernandez, have initial appearances scheduled in the U.S. District Court on June 21, 2023 for an information that charges them with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 kilograms or more of marijuana while on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, and possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute while on board a vessel subject to the United States. If convicted, both face a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment.
This case is being investigated jointly by U.S. Coast Guard and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Additionally, Assistant U.S. Attorney Melissa P. Ortiz is prosecuting the case. This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) investigation. The task force identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks. According to the release, U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith reminds the public that a criminal Information is merely an allegation and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.