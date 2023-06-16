United States Attorney Delia L. Smith announced that on Friday Luis Antonio Orellana-Orellano, age 69, from the Republic of Costa Rica, pled guilty on St. Croix in front of U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Emile A. Henderson III to his role in conspiracy charges related to the transport of approximately 4000 pounds of marijuana on board a vessel subject to U.S. jurisdiction.

According to the release, “His sentencing is scheduled for October 21, 2023, where he faces a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment,” and in adherence with the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors, a federal district court judge will determine any sentence after.