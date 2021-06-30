A 24-year-old St. Thomas man has pleaded guilty to marijuana smuggling, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Tarik Babrow, of Hospital Ground, appeared before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess marijuana with intent to distribute.
On Feb. 11, “Babrow and three other co-conspirators flew into the Henry E. Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix on an American Airlines flight from Charlotte, N.C. Upon their arrival, several pieces of luggage were selected for physical inspection after anomalies were observed while the luggage was examined by an X-ray machine.”
The search “revealed several clear, vacuum sealed bundles containing a green, leafy substance, which later field-tested positive for marijuana,” and totaled 6.33 kilograms, or just under 14 pounds, according to court documents.
$2,871 was also seized from Babrow as drug trafficking proceeds.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 28, and Babrow is facing a maximum possible five-year prison sentence.
After his initial court appearance in the drug smuggling case, Babrow was involved in a drive-by shooting on March 2 near the Veterans Drive pedestrian bridge, according to V.I. Police.
While in a black vehicle, Babrow fired at a man, damaging a vehicle, according to police. He turned himself in on March 8 after learning police had obtained a warrant for his arrest.
Babrow was charged in that case with first degree reckless endangerment, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Court records show he posted $3,000 cash and was released, and his next court appearance is set for August 30.