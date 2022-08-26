A St. Croix man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to helping smuggle methamphetamine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
Jason Lee Current, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday before Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III to one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to the news release.
The case began on Nov. 5, 2020, when Customs and Border Protection officers in San Juan intercepted a package from California addressed to Current on St. Croix and found 120 grams of methamphetamine and 341 grams of marijuana hidden inside children’s puzzle boxes, according to an affidavit filed by a Homeland Security Investigations special agent.
Federal agents replaced the drugs with fake narcotics, returned the package to the U.S. Postal Service with a tracking device, and recorded Current picking up the package at the Sunny Isle Shopping Center’s location on Nov. 10.
Current discovered the tracking device and discarded it while driving, and managed to evade law enforcement officers who had been tailing him from the post office, according to the affidavit.
Officers traced Current’s cellphone to Recovery Hill, an 830-foot hill south of Christiansted topped by a radio beacon, and launched a “comprehensive land-based search of this difficult terrain” with all available federal and local law enforcement officers, according to the affidavit.
Officers searching the area showed a photo of Current to area residents, who reported seeing a man who seemed to be living out of a Jeep in the area. A family member of a Recovery Hill resident then spotted Current walking on Queen Cross Street in downtown Christiansted and officers took him into custody.
Current has an extensive criminal history, including an active warrant stemming from a 2016 case in Virginia, and a 2020 warrant in Hawaii for contempt of court for failure to appear, according to documents filed by prosecutors. He also has prior criminal history in California, Idaho, Washington, and North Carolina, resulting in convictions including drug charges and grand theft.
Current has been jailed since his arrest.
Following his guilty plea, Current now faces a mandatory minimum 10 years in prison, and a possible life sentence, but is likely facing a sentence at the lower end of the guideline range, according to the plea agreement.
“A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other factors,” according to the news release from Smith.
This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations, Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston.
