A St. Croix man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to helping smuggle methamphetamine, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.

Jason Lee Current, 44, pleaded guilty Thursday before Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson III to one count of conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 22, according to the news release.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.