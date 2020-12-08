ST. THOMAS — Sheldon Isles has pleaded guilty to carrying just over 34 pounds of marijuana aboard a flight from Miami to St. Thomas, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Isles, 38, of St. Thomas, appeared before Magistrate Ruth Miller on Friday and pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute less than 50 kilograms of marijuana, U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert said in a news release. A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
According to court documents, Isles had 32 vacuum-sealed bags containing 15.74 kilograms of marijuana, or just more than 34 pounds, when he was stopped by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at King Airport on April 10.
Isles told officers he was being paid $2,500 to transport the marijuana from Washington state to St. Thomas.
Another passenger on the same flight, a man named Nathaniel Robinson, was also arrested and charged with smuggling marijuana. Robinson had seven vacuum-sealed bags in his luggage containing 3.38 kilograms of marijuana, a little more than seven pounds, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.
It’s unclear from court documents whether the two men were co-conspirators, or if it was coincidence that they were both smuggling marijuana on the same plane.
Robinson is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday for a change of plea hearing rather than take his case to trial.