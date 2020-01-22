One of two men accused of attempting to smuggle more than 1,307 pounds of marijuana by boat has pleaded guilty, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Hansel Andres Centeno Arriola and Cristian Valencia Mendoza were arrested on Oct. 18 after the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James encountered them in a go-fast boat loaded with 21 bales of marijuana approximately 45 miles off the coast of Colombia, according to a brief filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donna Rainwater.
