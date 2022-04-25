ST. CROIX — Police say a 44-year-old St. Croix man is facing an attempted murder charge, hours after he was arrested in connection with a home invasion and was released to a third-party custodian.
Jelani James was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte, the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted at 1:49 a.m. by the third-party custodian “requesting assistance with Jelani James, who was not complying” with orders.
Dratte said James pushed the individual out of his apartment and that while the caller was on the phone with 911, James retrieved a firearm from the individual’s bag “and fired multiple rounds through the window, hitting the [individual] in the neck area.”
The Daily News does not publish the names of victims of violence.
The victim was able to drive to Luis Hospital for treatment.
Police said that shortly after the incident was reported, responding officers gained entry into the apartment James was in and arrested him without incident, and the firearm was recovered.
He was initially arrested on April 21 after an adult male called 911 to report an intruder in his home.
According to a Police Department news release, the victim told investigators “that while asleep in his bedroom at his Estate Whim home, he woke up to find a black male individual standing over him in his underwear with a metal object in his hands.”
The victim of the home invasion was able to get out of his bed and “a struggle ensued” before he was able to barricade himself in a bathroom and call 911.
The statement noted the intruder, now identified as James, was able to “make entry” into the bathroom, forcing the victim to run outside where he was able to get into his vehicle and drive away, “leaving the subject on the roadway.”
Officers in the area were able to locate and detain James, who was identified as the intruder by the home invasion victim.
James is expected to appear in Superior Court today for his advice-of-rights hearing in the shooting incident.