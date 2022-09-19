A V.I. Superior Court judge has dismissed charges against a criminal defendant who has been in jail for more than three months waiting for a mental health evaluation, and warned that he may do the same in two other cases if the government doesn’t complete those evaluations soon.

The defendant, Eric Alexis, turned himself in to police and was arrested by warrant on June 8 for simple assault.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.