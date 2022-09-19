A V.I. Superior Court judge has dismissed charges against a criminal defendant who has been in jail for more than three months waiting for a mental health evaluation, and warned that he may do the same in two other cases if the government doesn’t complete those evaluations soon.
The defendant, Eric Alexis, turned himself in to police and was arrested by warrant on June 8 for simple assault.
Prosecutors repeatedly requested delays to complete a mental health evaluation, and Assistant Attorney General Esther Walters said during a hearing Monday that the government still isn’t ready to proceed.
Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said he’s fed up with the government’s ongoing failure to complete psychiatric evaluations in a timely manner, leaving criminal defendants stuck in jail on relatively minor charges.
Psychiatric evaluations help the court determine whether a criminal defendant is competent to assist in their own defense. If so, the case can proceed, and the court can decide whether the defendant is eligible for pre-trial release from jail.
But if a defendant is not mentally fit to face prosecution and trial, the court must determine whether they pose a potential danger to themselves or others, and if they require treatment in a long-term psychiatric facility.
Without an evaluation, the court is unable to make those determinations, and Morris said he’s unwilling to keep defendants in custody without justification.
Alexis is incarcerated “evidently for no reason” because prosecutors haven’t shown good cause why he should remain jailed, he said.
Morris noted that Alexis had been arrested on previous occasions and underwent mental health evaluations in those prior cases, and he said the government shouldn’t need three months to do a new evaluation.
Walters asked for more time, but Morris firmly denied the request.
Territorial Public Defender H. Hannibal O’Bryan asked that the case be dismissed for 8th Amendment violations of Alexis’s Constitutional right to be free of excessive bail and fines, and cruel and unusual punishment.
“I don’t see how the People at this point can asked me to keep Mr. Alexis in custody,” Morris said.
“I have no response for you with respect to that, Judge,” Walters said.
Morris said he wanted to get to the root of the problem, and had a Health Department case manager call psychiatrist Dr. Evadne Sang into the hearing so he could question her about the ongoing delays.
“Mr. Alexis cannot remain in custody,” Morris said. “Why can’t you examine him immediately?”
Sang explained that she is employed part time by the government — less than 20 hours a week for the Health Department and 12 hours a week for the Bureau of Corrections — and is working as fast as she can to complete the court-ordered evaluations.
But Sang said she must examine and thoroughly evaluate each defendant, compile her report and treatment recommendations, give that information to someone else to type up, and review it for errors before submitting it to the court.
Sang is working through a backlog of cases, but said she is overwhelmed by the number of defendants assigned to her for evaluation, and “I don’t have an assistant.”
“It seems to me, based on what you’ve reported to the court, that the Bureau of Corrections and the Department of Health should consider hiring a full-time psychiatrist who can devote the time needed to evaluations,” Morris said.
“Your Honor, I couldn’t agree with you more,” Sang said. “I’ve been here 11 years and they can’t find another psychiatrist who will come here. I don’t know what the problem is. I think it has to do, honestly Your Honor, I think it has to do with the low pay they pay for psychiatrists, which is not on the national level.”
Walters asked how quickly Sang could complete the evaluation.
“Give me another week to 10 days,” Sang said.
That additional delay “is absolutely not acceptable for simply producing and submitting a report,” Morris said. “This matter has been pending since the 8th of June.”
Morris granted the defense motion and dismissed the case, but warned that the order doesn’t absolve the government of their obligation to ensure criminal defendants are receiving mental health evaluations.
“Let’s not wait for Mr. Alexis to be arrested again,” Morris said.
Morris told Alexis to stay out of trouble, and advised him to seek help at the hospital if he needs further assistance.
Morris then turned to another defendant in a similar situation, Michael Belardo-Gomez, who was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with attempted aggravated assault, disturbance of the peace by threats, littering, and trespass.
“We are not going to keep Mr. Gomez in custody simply because the People are not going to do their job,” Morris said.
Gomez “has been evaluated multiple times before” and Morris said he wanted a “quick turnaround because we know exactly what the situation is.”
Sang said she compiled Gomez’s report “and it’s waiting to be picked up to be typed.”
Walters asked for additional time, and Morris said he would scheduled Gomez to return for another hearing Friday.
“If it’s not completed, you know what happens next,” Morris said.
A third defendant, Kishawn Jones, was arrested Sept. 8 and charged under the domestic violence statute with disturbance of peace by threats, and disobeying orders of a policeman.
Jones is also in jail, and Sang said she would meet with him Monday after court to do her evaluation. Morris scheduled Jones to appear in court again Friday.