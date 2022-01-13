A St. Thomas man last seen on Nov. 25 has been reported missing, and V.I. Police are asking the community to help locate him.
Kadeem Barnes, 32, “is a Black male, standing around 6 feet 2 inches in height, weighing approximately 165 pounds. He has black hair and beard, brown eyes, with a brown complexion,” according to information posted to the police department’s social media page.
Barnes was last seen in the area of the former Silver Dollar in Altona and Welgunst wearing grey short pants with a white vest and dark closed-up shoes, according to police.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kadeem Barnes is urged to call 911 or the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5554.