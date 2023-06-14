Opening statements in the trial of two men charged in connection with cocaine trafficking got underway Tuesday in District court on St. Thomas.
“This case is about a drug pickup at night,” said Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry.
She said prosecutors have evidence showing that the two defendants, Russell Robinson and Trevor Stephen, worked with others to offload more than 200 kilograms, or roughly 440 pounds, of cocaine from a boat in Vessup Bay on Nov. 29, 2021.
Following a high-speed chase with law enforcement, the men ended up cornered by federal agents on a dead-end road in Hull Bay, where they were taken into custody. The entire smuggling incident was captured on a surveillance camera mounted to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection plane flying two miles over St. Thomas, and Williams-Henry told jurors they would see it all for themselves.
Robinson is representing himself pro se, with assistance from court-appointed standby counsel David Cattie, and gave his own opening statement to the jury.
Robinson said both he and Stephen were “under duress by a third party,” and were forced to smuggle the cocaine after being threatened at gunpoint.
Robinson said that he has witnesses ready to testify, and that he intends to take the stand in his own defense.
“Something did happen. The cause of what happened, and why it happened, is what I want you to focus on,” Robinson told the jury.
A witness will testify that he was at work earlier in the day, and “it takes planning for someone to get 200 kilos of cocaine,” Robinson said. “It didn’t just happen.”
Robinson emphasized that, “I wasn’t under my free will to do as I pleased. I tried to get out,” and “next thing I know there’s a gun to my head with a list of instructions.”
Robinson said he and Stephen could have been killed if they refused to cooperate and “we’re the victims with no choice.”
While Robinson is representing himself, Assistant Federal Public Defenders Kia Sears and Matthew Campbell are representing Stephen.
“There was a gun, and there was duress,” but it was Robinson who threatened Stephen at gunpoint, Campbell said during his opening statement.
“In order to stay alive,” Stephen “followed Robinson’s commands,” Campbell said.
Stephen had previously worked odd jobs for Robinson, which “paved the way for Trevor to find himself in the midst of a major drug deal,” Campbell said.
Stephen thought he was picking up legal cargo, and only learned of Robinson’s “true intent” when he got to the beach “and Russell Robinson pulled a gun on him,” Campbell said.
Stephen complied and helped transport the seven duffel bags of cocaine, which they eventually dumped in the brush on Papaya Hill while being pursued by law enforcement, Campbell said.
The surveillance video taken from a plane flying at 10,000 feet does not have sound and doesn’t capture “the many orders” Robinson gave Stephen, Campbell said.
“Trevor Stephen was taken advantage of and placed in fear of his life by an older, savvier, and more experienced man,” Campbell said.
According to charging documents filed by the Drug Enforcement Agency, Robinson was previously sentenced to 13 years in prison for his role in a 2003 cocaine trafficking and money laundering conspiracy, and was released from federal prison in 2014.
According to a stipulation filed Sunday, Robinson and prosecutors have agreed that the prior conviction should be bifurcated at trial, meaning that it would not be brought up to the jury, but could be discussed during the sentencing phase if jurors return a guilty verdict.