Coast Guard, St. Croix Rescue, Virgin Islands Department of Natural Resources and Virgin Islands Fire Emergency Service units rescued a 65-year-old man from the Annaly Bay Carambola tide pools on the north side of St. Croix on Tuesday.

Coast Guard Sector San Juan watchstanders received a call from a U.S. Virgin Islands 911 Emergency operator at 12:35 p.m. Tuesday reporting a missing swimmer in the vicinity of Annaly Bay.