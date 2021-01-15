Police on St. Croix said the body of a Caucasian male was retrieved from Christiansted Harbor late Thursday night.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said the victim’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.
He said the 911 Emergency Call Center was contacted at 9:09 p.m. Thursday about a man found floating near the bandstand area outside Fort Christiansvaern. Responding Emergency Medical Technicians found no signs of life and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and police urged anyone with information to call 911 or the anonymous tip line at 1-800-222-8477.