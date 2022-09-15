A 30-year-old St. Croix man was sentenced to a little over four years in prison in connection with firearm possession charges.
Jahseen Simmonds was sentenced to 51 months in prison on a charge of felon in possession of a firearm, by District Court Judge Wilma Lewis.
The judge also handed down three years of supervised release and ordered that Simmonds pay a fine of $1,000, according to a statement released by U.S. Attorney Delia Smith.
According to court documents, on Sept. 3, 2020, V.I. Police officers were patrolling the John F. Kennedy housing community. As they approached Building 29, officers observed a group of men sitting in the archway of the building.
“One of those individuals, later identified as Simmonds, immediately ran up the stairs of the building and into an apartment on the second floor,” the release stated.
The officers, according to the news release, knocked on the apartment door and Simmonds exited the apartment and admitted to the officers that he did not live at that address.
“Police again knocked on the door of the apartment and two residents came to the door and stated that they did not give Simmonds permission to enter their apartment,” according to the statement. “The residents later provided consent to search their apartment and officers found a firearm on the balcony of the apartment. The residents stated that the firearm was not on the balcony before Simmonds ran into their apartment, and that the firearm did not belong to either of the residents.”
An inspection of the firearm revealed “that one live 9mm round was chambered and 15 live 9mm rounds were in the magazine.”
“Along with the firearm, officers seized an extended magazine that was loaded with 31 live 9mm rounds. Simmonds was previously convicted of a felony offense,” the release stated.
The case was investigated by the V.I. Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rhonda Williams-Henry.