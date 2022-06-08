ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man who pleaded guilty to assaulting a woman in 2020 has been ordered to complete a batterers’ intervention program, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Tremain Maynard, 46, was arrested in June 2020 and charged with third-degree assault, simple assault, using a firearm during a crime of violence, and disturbance of the peace.
He was charged pursuant to the domestic violence statute after police said he assaulted a woman, causing injuries that required treatment at Schneider Hospital.
The incident occurred during an argument, and police said Maynard struck the woman in the face with a firearm, bit her forearm, and continued striking the back of her head when she fell to the ground.
Police also obtained surveillance video that showed Maynard’s vehicle “speeding off from the area” as the victim called 911.
Maynard initially pleaded not guilty, but agreed to plead guilty to the single count of simple assault, domestic violence, according to court records.
At a sentencing hearing on May 12, Judge Kathleen Mackay sentenced Maynard to six months, but suspended the sentence, meaning that he could be made to serve some or all of that six-month prison term if he violates the court’s orders, according to a record of proceeding entered Tuesday.
Mackay also ordered Maynard to remain on probation for six months, serve 100 hours of community service, complete a drug and alcohol abuse evaluation at the Health Department, pay a $250 fine and $500 probation fee, and enroll in the Men Terminating Violence program.