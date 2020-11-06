Two men found guilty of smuggling 1,355 pounds of marijuana by boat have each been sentenced to serve time in federal prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Cristian Valencia-Mendoza of Colombia and the vessel’s captain, Centeno Hansel-Andres, of the Dominican Republic, were arrested after a U.S. Coast Guard cutter on routine patrol intercepted their go-fast vessel on Oct. 18, 2019, approximately 45 nautical miles north of Malpelo Island, Colombia.
The Coast Guard found 21 bales of marijuana totaling 1,355 pounds on the boat.
On Jan. 22, a federal jury found Valencia-Mendoza guilty of conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute on board a vessel subject to the jurisdiction of the United States, according to the news release.
On Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Molloy sentenced Valencia-Mendoza to 33 months in prison, followed by two years of supervised release.
Hansel-Andres previously pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors and was sentenced to 37 months, or just over three years behind bars.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard and the Drug Enforcement Administration.