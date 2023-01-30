ST. THOMAS – U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith has announced that Matthew Hazel, 31, was sentenced on Jan. 27, 2023, to 120 months’ imprisonment followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine. District Court Chief Judge Robert Molloy also sentenced Hazel to 60 months’ imprisonment followed by three years of supervised release for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, with both sentences to run concurrently. Hazel must also pay a $200 special assessment.

On Aug. 18, 2022, Hazel pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in connection with a drug deal that occurred at the Havensight Mall on St. Thomas. According to court documents, on October 13, 2021, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Confidential Source (CS) arranged to purchase 25 kilograms of cocaine for $312,000.