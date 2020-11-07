ST. THOMAS — A St. Thomas man who tried to smuggle a gun past U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agents was sentenced to 2½ years in federal prison Wednesday, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Javier Enrique Lima was sentenced to 30 months in prison for transportation of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and a 12-month concurrent sentence for fleeing a designated customs facility without authorization. Lima must also serve two years of supervised release.
The incident occurred on Feb. 3 when Lima arrived in Red Hook on a ferry from the British Virgin Islands and placed his backpack on the conveyor belt of an X-ray machine.
Officers saw a gun in the bag, and with the backpack still inside the machine, Lima ran out of the terminal. Officers were unable to locate Lima, and found a Glock handgun with an obliterated serial number inside the backpack.
Lima turned himself in a month later, and pleaded guilty in an agreement with prosecutors in April.