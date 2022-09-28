A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 murder of Angel Ayala, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.

Jumanie Forde was still a teenager when he shot and killed 32-year-old Ayala in the Candido Guadalupe housing community on St. Croix on Aug. 30, 2019.

