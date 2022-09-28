A 22-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2019 murder of Angel Ayala, according to V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Jumanie Forde was still a teenager when he shot and killed 32-year-old Ayala in the Candido Guadalupe housing community on St. Croix on Aug. 30, 2019.
He pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Nov. 2 and V.I. Superior Court Judge Alphonso Andrews, Jr. sentenced Forde on Sept. 21 to serve 25 years behind bars, according to George.
On the night of the shooting, officers responded to a 911 call and found Ayala wounded, while Forde was being held in custody by concerned citizens, according to a news release from George.
Ayala died at Luis Hospital, and police determined that Forde had fired one shot while attempting to rob Ayala and several others.
“Justice has finally been served. I commend our DOJ prosecution team and truly hope this sentencing provides some degree of comfort and closure to Mr. Angel Ayala’s loved ones,” George said in a statement.
