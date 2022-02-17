ST. CROIX — Enock Cole was sentenced Wednesday to serve 30 years in prison for his role in the 2015 beating death of the Rev. Augustus Bannis, 73, on St. Croix.
“There is no question as to the brutality that was done,” said V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Harold Willocks.
Willocks said he “takes no pleasure whatsoever” in handing down the 30-year sentence for second-degree murder. “It is one part of the job this court, and any other court, does not like.”
He also sentenced Cole to 15 years for first-degree assault, to be served concurrent with the 30-year sentence for murder.
Cole’s defense attorney, Pamela Colon, said Cole is innocent of the crime, and she advised him against speaking publicly during Wednesday’s hearing.
Colon said Cole received ineffective assistance from his trial attorney, and will be appealing his conviction.
She also argued that Virgin Islands laws are unconstitutional when it comes to sentencing defendants who were under the age of 18 when a crime was committed, and the territory’s sentencing structure should be reviewed and revised.
Willocks said those concerns are for the appellate courts and the Legislature to decide.
The crime occurred on Aug. 17, 2015, when Bannis, a former pastor of the First Baptist Church in Salisbury, Dominica, and a 10-year St. Croix resident, was found brutally beaten in D. Hamilton Jackson Park in Frederiksted, where he’d been picking almonds.
Bannis was struck in the head and repeatedly kicked, causing blunt head injury, and his car was stolen. Bannis remained in a comatose state and two months later, on Oct. 19, he succumbed to his wounds at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami.
An anonymous witness came forward on Sept. 23, 2015, and told police she saw four men beat Bannis, which resulted in their arrest.
The case languished for years, until two of the four men arrested and charged with the murder — Cole and Avondale George Jr. — were found guilty of second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a vehicle in December 2019.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Cole’s mother, aunt and brother told Willocks that Cole was a good child and a loving family member.
Cole was only 17 at the time of the murder. Now 23, Colon said he’s spent the last six-and-a-half years in jail.
She argued that teen boys are prone to problematic behavior, and said scientific research has shown their brains have not yet fully developed, and the law refers to minors as “infants” and children for a reason.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor said he was struck by Colon’s argument.
“He’s no infant, your honor, he’s no young child. He is a young man,” Chancellor said. “I understand that boys of a certain age get into trouble,” but “they don’t go out and beat people to death. They don’t target old men in parks and beat them to death for their wallet, for their car.”
He added that the assailants “saw a man picking almonds in a tree in a park, and there and then they decided they wanted what he had.”
Bannis did not resist, but even as he was on the ground the beating continued, Chancellor said.
Colon asked for mercy for Cole, “but where was the mercy shown for Mr. Bannis? There was none,” Chancellor said.
He said Bannis’s family live on the mainland and submitted written victim impact statements to the court, including his wife of over 30 years.
“She has to spend the twilight of her life alone,” Chancellor said.
George was sentenced in February 2021 to 35 years in prison for his role in the murder.
The two other men charged in the case — Dumaray Isles, who was 23 at the time of the murder, and Jahmal Rivera, who was 29 — are still awaiting trial. Jury selection is set to begin on June 13.
In July 2020, Isles was shot multiple times in Estate Upper Love, where he was on 24-hour house arrest under electronic monitoring. Police have not made any arrests in connection with that case.