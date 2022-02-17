ST. CROIX — Kenson Barley, 47, who groped a 9-year-old girl in a parking lot, was sentenced Wednesday to serve eight years in prison, and is also faces deportation to St. Lucia.
“The minor was traumatized,” said V.I. Superior Court Presiding Judge Harold Willocks. “I simply cannot allow a slap on the wrist.”
Barley, of Estate Glynn, was arrested in May 2019 and charged with first-degree unlawful sexual contact after an investigation by V.I. Police.
The child, who testified during trial, said that Barley approached her on Feb. 16, 2019, as she waited in her grandfather’s vehicle while he was in a Chistiansted store. She said that Barley offered to let her pet his dog.
“While she petted the dog, Barley reached into the vehicle, groped her ... and propositioned her for sex,” V.I. Attorney General Denise George said in January 2020.
The encounter was captured on surveillance video.
At Wednesday’s hearing, defense attorney Lydia Logie-Moolenaar said Barley was provided ineffective counsel during his trial noting Barley begged to take the stand in his own defense “to explain the video,” but his attorney would not allow it.
Willocks said those are issues for the appellate court, and Moolenaar said she would appeal.
Barley moved to St. Croix from St. Lucia in 2009, and his residency card expired in 2019, so he’s now also facing deportation after serving his sentence, Moolenaar said.
Barley also claimed Assistant V.I. Attorney General Eric Chancellor laughed at his counsel during the trial.
Willocks said those statements were inappropriate, and assured Barley that he was watching Chancellor during the trial, and at no point did he laugh at the defense counsel.
“Do not misrepresent things,” Willocks said.
“Please have mercy on me, your Honor,” Barley said.
Willocks said Barley’s family and friends described him as an admirable person, but “I can’t see an admirable person just making things up as they go along.”
At his attorney’s request, Willocks gave Barley until Feb. 28 to surrender himself and begin serving his prison sentence — but warned his brother-in-law and third-party custodian that he’ll be jailed if Barley tries to flee.
Willocks said he was concerned Barley might try and use his twin brother’s passport to leave the jurisdiction, and ordered Barley’s brother to surrender his passport until Barley is incarcerated.