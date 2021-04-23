A 29-year-old St. Croix man has been sentenced to serve five years in prison for a federal firearm crime, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Rakem “Kimby” Hendrickson pleaded guilty in December to use of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime. He appeared Wednesday before Chief Judge Wilma Lewis, and was sentenced to the mandatory minimum sentence of five years behind bars. Hendrickson will also be required to serve four years of supervised release, and pay a fine of $1,000 and a special assessment of $100.
According to court documents, on Feb. 16, 2018, a search warrant was obtained for Hendrickson’s vehicle that was at Dynasty Grocery Store, also known as Paul’s, in Sion Farm.
The search subsequently revealed a loaded Glock 22 Austria handgun, two additional magazines, 82 rounds of ammunition, approximately 133 grams of marijuana, 94 plastic vials, a digital scale, two Mason jars, plastic baggies, and $2,584 in cash. The arrest occurred within 1,000 feet of Lew Muckle Elementary School.
The case was investigated by the V.I. Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. The DEA Southeast Laboratory in Miami analyzed the marijuana. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston prosecuted the case.