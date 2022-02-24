Deshawn Gonsalves, 27, of St. Croix, was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in connection with drug and firearm charges.
U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert said in a statement that Gonsalves appeared before District Court Judge Wilma Lewis who sentenced him to a 48-month prison term on one count of felon in possession of a firearm, to be followed by three years of supervised release, a fine of $1,000 and a $100 special assessment.
According to court documents, on Oct. 31, 2018, V.I. police officers responded to an apparent domestic dispute and 911 call at the Lorraine Village Apartments in Frederiksted, St. Croix.
“Upon their interaction with Gonsalves, he admitted that he possessed a firearm and ammunition in his vehicle. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded Glock .45-caliber handgun, 2 additional magazines, 77 rounds of .45-caliber ammunition, a ballistic vest, and approximately 98 grams of marihuana packaged in plastic baggies and vials,” the release noted. “Additionally, the defendant possessed the firearm and marijuana within 1,000 feet of the Eulalie Rivera Elementary School.”
According to the statement, Gonsalves was previously convicted in Superior Court in 2014 of unauthorized possession of a firearm.
The case was investigated by V.I. Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel H. Huston prosecuted the case, the release stated.