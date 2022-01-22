A 25-year-old man will likely spend the better part of the next 14 years in federal prison after being sentenced for his role in forcing a couple from their home to retrieve the man’s wallet after they had already taken two vehicles, two iPhones and an iPad.
Chriss Cepeda, of St. Croix, was sentenced to 164 months on charges of using a firearm during a violent crime and carjacking when he appeared before District Court Judge Wilma Lewis on Thursday, said U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
According to court documents, in the early morning of Sept. 10, 2017, Cepeda and two co-defendants broke into a couple’s Estate Rust Op Twist, home on the north shore of St. Croix, while brandishing a firearm.
Shappert, based on court documents, noted that “the defendants physically assaulted the male victim and threatened to kill the couple while demanding money.”
“The defendants forced the couple at gunpoint into the rear seat of their Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and drove to the location where the male victim had left his wallet,” Shappert recounted. “After obtaining the wallet, the defendants fled in the pickup truck and a Jeep Wrangler. In addition to the vehicles, defendants stole $200 in currency, two iPhones valued at $600 each and an iPad valued at $200.”
Lewis sentenced Cepeda to seven years on the firearm charge, and six years and six months on the carjacking charge with credit for time served.
In addition, Cepeda was ordered to serve a term of three years supervised release, pay a $1,000 fine, a $200 special assessment fee and restitution to the victims.
The V.I. Police Department and the FBI investigated, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel Huston prosecuted the case
.