A man at the center of a constitutional-rights case has been sentenced to 45 months and 17 days in federal prison for trafficking firearms, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Steven Baxter, 36, was sentenced to the nearly four-year term by District Court Judge Robert Molloy, who also ordered him to serve three years of supervised release and pay a $100 special assessment.
Baxter was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 7, 2017. According to the indictment, Baxter shipped two firearms from South Carolina to another person on St. Thomas. Former District Court Judge Curtis Gomez ruled that Customs and Border Protection agents illegally opened the two packages in question. Gomez said that the federal agency seemed to be suggesting that the Virgin Islands should be treated differently under the law, and the practice of warrantless package searches “elevates expediency over the Constitution in a way it admittedly would never do in a state or Puerto Rico, and it does so unlawfully.”
Gomez’s order suppressed all evidence seized as a result of the searches, and meant that prosecutors were essentially left without evidence against Baxter.
Shappert appealed, and the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed with prosecutors, and found that “CBP permissibly conducted the searches pursuant to the border-search exception to the Fourth Amendment,” according to the opinion.
While Gomez found the packages “never left United States territory,” the appellate judges cited United States v. Hyde, which “established the applicability of the border search exception to the Fourth Amendment at the customs border between the mainland United States and the Virgin Islands.”
At international borders, U.S. Customs agents don’t have to get a warrant to conduct searches, as the government’s interest in preventing smuggling “outweighs the individual’s privacy interest,” according to the 3rd Circuit.
While “the border between the United States and the Virgin Islands is neither an international boundary nor its functional equivalent,” the appellate judges found, “we decided the rationale of the Supreme Court’s international border-search cases applies with equal force at the customs border that Congress established between the mainland United States and the Virgin Islands.”