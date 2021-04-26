ST. THOMAS — A man found with a kilo of cocaine strapped to his body at King Airport has been sentenced to two-and-a-half years in federal prison, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert.
Miguel Batista, 27, pleaded guilty in October to possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He was sentenced Thursday to serve 30 months behind bars, according to a news release from Shappert’s office.
On Oct. 12, 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped Batista while he was attempting to board a flight to San Juan after his name registered an alert with the “TECS” system, formerly known as the Treasury Enforcement Communications System, a database used by law enforcement agencies, according to court records.
During secondary inspection, officers questioned Batista about a “suspicious” garment he was wearing, and Batista said that “he was in an accident and had to wear the garment,” according to the affidavit.
Officers searched under the garment and found “a square object that was duct-taped to his torso,” containing about 2.2 pounds of cocaine, according to the court records.
He was subsequently arrested.
The Department of Homeland Security Investigations and Customs and Border Protection investigated the case, and it was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Payne.