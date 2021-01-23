ST. THOMAS — A man who shot and killed another man in a shootout at Executive Night Club was sentenced Thursday to time served in custody, according to U.S. Attorney Gretchen Shappert’s office.
Charlie Manuel Castillo Borg, 27, a citizen of the Dominican Republic with no legal status in the United States, has been detained by local and federal authorities since Dec. 31, 2019, Shappert said in a news release.
In addition to the sentence of time served, Borg was also ordered to surrender the firearm he illegally possessed on the night of the shooting.
The incident occurred on Dec. 22, 2019, when a man, later identified as 45-year-old Ivan De Aza, entered Executive Night Club bar and restaurant and began firing a gun, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by an FBI task force officer. Surveillance video from the bar shows that Borg shot De Aza several times, and emergency responders pronounced De Aza dead at the scene of the shootout.
V.I. Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor said at a press conference on Jan. 7, 2020, that Borg left the scene of the shooting, but police were “going to be talking with him in the not-too-distant future” and were still working to determine De Aza’s motive.
Velinor said at the time that Borg “neutralized the threat,” and “the perpetrator who started it was stopped by this individual.”
What police did not say at the press conference was that a Superior Court judge had issued an arrest warrant for Borg on Dec. 30.
The following day, U.S. Border Patrol agents “arrested Borg in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, attempting to secure a boat to take him to the Dominican Republic,” according to the federal affidavit.
Borg was extradited to the territory and appeared in V.I. Superior Court on Jan. 31, where Judge Carolyn Hermon-Purcell found probable cause for two local charges of unauthorized possession of a firearm and ammunition, and charges related to possession of a firearm near a school.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Juan Albino.