The first homicide of 2021 occurred Friday on St. John.
The victim, 28-year-old Lessroy Gumbs, was shot and killed at around 11:42 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in Cruz Bay in the area of Pine Peace, and found Gumbs unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds, Derima said in a news release Sunday.
Emergency Medical Technicians confirmed that Gumbs was dead at the scene of the shooting.
The last fatal shooting occurred on St. Thomas on Dec. 27 when Delroy Venzen Jr., 33, suffered life-threatened wounds and died four days later at Schneider Hospital. Venzen's death was the 47th gun-related homicide in the territory and the final homicide of 2020.
Anyone with information on Jan. 1 shooting on St. John is urged to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, extension 5617, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.