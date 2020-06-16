A 24-year-old St. Thomas man was fatally shot Sunday, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Vernon Rawlins was shot and killed at around 9:41 p.m. in Savan, Derima said in a news release.
- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.