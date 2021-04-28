A St. John man shot by police Friday has been released from the hospital and was immediately arrested and jailed on assault charges, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Alex Louis Camsel, 46, of Estate Pastory, was charged Tuesday with two counts of third-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and damage to a vehicle, Derima said in a news release.
He was unable to post the $100,000 bail and was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending his advice-of-rights hearing.
The incident occurred at around 8:44 a.m. Friday, when a woman reported that she had been threatened and assaulted by a man who threw rocks at her, causing injuries to her hands and head, and damaging her vehicle, police said.
Officers traveled with her from Cruz Bay to the Myrah Keating health clinic for treatment.
While driving on Centerline Road, officers saw a man with a rifle, later identified as Camsel. Police said Camsel pointed the rifle at officers, and an officer fired one shot that struck Camsel in the torso.
Police rendered first aid until medical technicians arrived on the scene and transported him to Keating, where he was stabilized, police said. He was then transported to Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas where he underwent surgery and remained hospitalized until Tuesday.
None of the officers who responded were equipped with a body or dashboard camera, and police said there is no video of the shooting.
Police have not identified the officer involved, and Derima said in an email Sunday that “as per the collective bargaining agreement with the government of the Virgin Islands, the requested information cannot be divulged.”