A V.I. police officer shot and injured a man who assaulted a woman with rocks and reportedly threatened officers with a rifle Friday morning on St. John — but no video of the shooting exists because police were not equipped with body or dashboard cameras, according to St. Thomas-St. John District Chief Stephen Phillip.
More than 24 hours after the incident, police addressed the shooting for the first time during a press conference Saturday morning.
Phillip said that the incident began at around 8:44 a.m. Friday when a woman went to the police station in Cruz Bay and reported that she had been “threatened and assaulted” by a man in Estate Pastory, “who threw stones at her and her vehicle.”
The stones caused injuries to the woman’s hands and the back of her head, and police said officers traveled with her to the Myrah Keating health clinic for treatment.
While driving on Centerline Road, officers “observed a male individual with a rifle,” and radioed for backup, Phillip said.
“Officers reached to the area, saw the individual, told the individual to drop the firearm,” Phillip said. “The individual threatened the officers with the rifle and an officer fired one shot towards that individual.”
The man was struck by the bullet and officers “rendered first aid to that individual right away,” and emergency medical technicians arrived on the scene and transported him to Keating, where he was stabilized, Phillip said. He was then transported to Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas where he underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
Police identified the man as Alex Louis Camsel, 46, of Estate Pastory. Police refused to identify the officer, citing the department’s collective bargaining agreement, not Virgin Islands law.
V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima said in a news release that Camsel will be charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault and damaging a vehicle.
The Daily News asked Derima and Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor for information about the incident shortly after the shooting occurred Friday morning. At 10 p.m. Friday, Derima issued a statement that provided no information about the shooting, but said police would be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.
The press conference was streamed live on Facebook, in what police said was an effort to provide a transparent report to the public. But the department’s internet connection was so poor that the majority of the news conference was unintelligible to viewers, who complained in the comments that details of the encounter were still unclear.
In response to questions from The Daily News, Phillip said none of the officers who responded to the scene Friday were equipped with body cameras, and none of the cruisers had dashboard cameras. No video of the shooting exists, Phillip said.
He said some officers have body cameras but could not specifically say how many, and Phillip clarified that the body camera technology is still in a pilot program phase. Phillip said the department does not have any dashboard cameras, but they intend to obtain them at some point.
At least some body cameras have been used in previous police encounters, as video evidence from body-worn cameras has been examined during U.S. District Court hearings regarding the department’s ongoing federal consent decree, which is intended to ensure the territory’s officers are engaging in constitutional standards of policing — and specifically the department’s use of deadly force.
But at a V.I. Superior Court hearing on April 15, the arresting officer in a drunken driving case said he was not equipped with any cameras that would have captured video evidence of the encounter.
“I’m really getting the feeling that the V.I. Police Department is behind the times in not having a video dash camera, and a camera on one’s body,” said St. Thomas Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III.
Video technology has become increasingly common in recent years, amid national outrage over officer-involved shootings — including the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is currently jailed awaiting sentencing.
Footage from Chauvin’s own body camera proved crucial in his conviction, and showed that the initial police statement claiming George died of a medical issue was not accurate.
Video evidence can also exonerate police and provide proof that an officer’s actions were justified.
Deputy Police Commissioner Mario Brooks said during Saturday’s press conference that police officers have sworn to protect the community and “that protection includes the protection of themselves.”
Derima and Velinor have not responded to subsequent questions from The Daily News about the officer who shot Camsel. The officer’s name has not been made public, and it’s unclear whether they have been the subject of previous use of force investigations. Derima and Velinor have not said whether the officer was placed on leave following the shooting, or whether they are still armed.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact police by calling 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211, ext. 5207 or 5640, or the anonymous tip service Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.