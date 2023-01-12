ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand on St. Thomas early Wednesday morning.

Police responded to Schneider Hospital at 2:38 a.m. and interviewed the victim, who received treatment for a gunshot wound that caused injury to the thumb and middle finger of his right hand, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

