ST. THOMAS — V.I. Police are investigating after a man was shot in the hand on St. Thomas early Wednesday morning.
Police responded to Schneider Hospital at 2:38 a.m. and interviewed the victim, who received treatment for a gunshot wound that caused injury to the thumb and middle finger of his right hand, according to a news release from police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
The man said he was on his way home when he decided to stop on the side of the road in the Frenchman’s Bay area to urinate, and saw a black sport utility vehicle drive by, according to police.
“The victim further stated that the black SUV never stopped but someone fired several shots from the rear driver’s side window. He immediately threw his hands up and later observed he was shot,” according to police.
The victim was driven to the hospital in a private vehicle, police said.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576 or 5572. Callers can also contact 911 or the anonymous tip service, CrimeStoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.