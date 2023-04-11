V.I. Police are searching for an armed robber who shot and injured one person Saturday in Cruz Bay, St. John.

The incident occurred at 11 p.m., and officers from Jurgen Command responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the area of the post office, according to a press release distributed by V.I. Police on Monday.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.