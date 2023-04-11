V.I. Police are searching for an armed robber who shot and injured one person Saturday in Cruz Bay, St. John.
The incident occurred at 11 p.m., and officers from Jurgen Command responded to reports of a gunshot victim in the area of the post office, according to a press release distributed by V.I. Police on Monday.
Police did not provide any information about the severity of the victim’s injuries.
The victim said that he and his coworkers were walking toward the Cruz Bay dock, and were in the area of the Post Office when “an unknown male approached him armed with a firearm demanding his belongings,” according to police.
The victim said he got into a fight with the suspect, “which resulted in him being shot,” and the victim said the suspect, “took his belongings and fled the area in an unknown direction,” according to police.
Police said the suspect has not been identified, and did not say whether the victim was able to provide a physical description of his assailant.
Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact 911, Detective Jermaine Carty or Detective Shikima Rhymer of the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-693-8880, ext. 5207, 340-774-2211, ext. 5572 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers V.I. at 800-222-8477.
