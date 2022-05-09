ST. CROIX — V.I. Police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Saturday morning in Harbor View that left a 32-year-old man dead.
The victim was identified as Shawn Joseph. Police said Joseph was also known as Akeem Williams.
Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said Joseph was arrested in 2009 in connection with a homicide and at the time identified himself as Akeem Williams. He changed his name to Joseph prior to being released May 6 from the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility.
“He was on parole after serving 13 years for the 2009 murder of Johan Andrews that occurred in the John F. Kennedy housing community,” Dratte said.
Former Police Commissioner James McCall announced on May 9, 2009, that Joseph, then called Williams, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the April 26, 2009, death of 25-year-old Andrews. Joseph was 19 at the time.
On Saturday, the 911 Emergency Call Center was notified at 1:17 a.m. about shots being discharged at the Harbor View housing community.
Responding officers found Joseph unresponsive and lying in a planter near the housing community’s business office with multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and head.
Joseph was identified by next of kin.
Police also recovered bullet casings collected at the crime scene for processing, according to Dratte. .
The Criminal Investigation Bureau is asking for help with the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation TIP-Line at (340) 778-4950, 911, or Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.