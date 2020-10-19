Olson Tyson, 28, is the latest victim of gun violence in the territory, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Toby Derima.
Tyson, of Mount Pleasant Apartments, was shot and killed just after 11 p.m. Friday in William’s Delight, St. Croix.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area and found Tyson suffering from several gunshot wounds, Derima said in a news release.
Emergency Medical Technicians pronounced Tyson dead on the scene.
St. Croix District Chief of Police Sidney Elskoe issued a statement calling for an end to the gun violence plaguing the territory.
“I was on the scene of another senseless homicide and watched the anguish of another destroyed family try to comprehend the death of their loved one. It is time for the entire community to say, NO MORE! No matter how bad the situation may get, resorting to using guns to resolve differences is a tragic solution. We need to encourage our young men to put the guns down,” Elskoe said.
Tyson’s death marks the 42nd homicide in the territory so far this year, including 23 on St. Croix, 18 on St. Thomas, and one on St. John.
Of those, one was a stabbing, one was a toddler who the attorney general said died of physical abuse, one was a motorcyclist who was the victim of vehicular homicide, and the remaining 39 victims died of gunshot wounds.
Detectives are urging everyone with information about the murder to contact police by calling 911, the Crime Tipline at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 or CrimeStoppersUSVI.org.