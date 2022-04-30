Police are investigating a homicide that occurred Thursday night in Estate Bovoni, St. Thomas, bringing the number of killings on the island to five and the territorial count to 15.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte identified the victim as 43-year-old Darryl Jennings.
He said police officers were dispatched to the scene after a call was placed to 911 by a concerned citizen at 8:56 p.m. reporting shots being fired in the vicinity of a convenience store called Lone Eagle Superette.
The responding officers found an unresponsive male “who appeared to have sustained several gunshot wounds about his body.” Dratte said the victim was taken to Schneider Hospital for medical treatment but succumbed to his injuries.
No arrests have been made in the killing, and police have neither identified a suspect nor motive for the crime.
The Police Department is asking anyone with information about the crime to contact either the department at (340) 774-2211, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at (340) 642-8449, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.