ST. CROIX — St. Croix recorded its 11th homicide for the year Tuesday night after a man was gunned down in Estate Glynn.
Police have not identified the victim pending notification of next of kin, V.I. Police spokesperson Glen Dratte said.
The male victim was found dead around 7:24 p.m. by Emergency Medical Technicians, just 11 minutes after calls were placed to 911. He was found in the vicinity of the Estate Glynn basketball court “where two vehicles were reported fleeing the crime scene.”
Emergency calls were placed by several individuals alerting authorities to the incident where a caller stated a man had been shot several times.
Police said witnesses reported hearing about 20 rounds of shots being discharged and that the suspects fled in a black Honda Civic and black Acura TSX.
No arrests have been made in the killing, and police are asking anyone with information about the crime to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Unit’s Major Crimes Division at (340) 642-8449, or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.