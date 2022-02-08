A St. Thomas man with severe mental illness is back in jail yet again, after causing a public disturbance in Havensight, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Coulav Swan, 48, was arrested Sunday and charged with assault, instigating a fight, disobeying a lawful order, creating a public nuisance, interfering with an officer, and obscene and indecent conduct. Unable to post $1,000 bail, he was jailed until his advice-of-rights hearing Monday, but Bureau of Corrections officials said he was not well enough to appear in court.
Magistrate Judge Paula Norkaitis continued Swan’s hearing to Wednesday and ordered him to undergo a mental health evaluation.
In the past, Swan’s exasperated family members and public defenders have expressed frustration at the territory’s lack of inpatient treatment centers where people like Swan can get the help they need.
Instead, V.I. Police have repeatedly arrested Swan when symptoms of his illness cause a public disturbance.
The latest arrest came at around 10:46 p.m. Sunday, when police responded to a call from a man who said an individual, later identified as Swan, was sitting in the complainant’s vehicle naked and threatening to shoot him, according to an affidavit filed by police.
Officers recognized Swan and noticed that he’d stripped off his clothes and left them outside the vehicle. Police attempted to coax him out of the vehicle, but Swan protested and refused to leave, before suddenly jumping out of the vehicle and lunging at an officer, according to the affidavit.
An officer deployed a Taser at Swan, but he “did not comply with my instructions and he was observed to be still tensing,” and he continued approaching an officer “in a combative stance which prompted me to deploy another cycle of the Taser,” according to the affidavit.
Police arrested Swan, and as emergency medical technicians were unable to remove the Taser prongs from Swan’s back, he was transported to the emergency room where a doctor removed the prongs, according to the affidavit.
Swan was arrested four times in 2016 alone, and his family was able to bring him to Florida for five years, but have been unable to cope with his increasingly complex and challenging needs, his brother said in court in August.
His brother said Swan needs to be hospitalized until the family can find “a proper facility in Florida, because none exists in the Virgin Islands, which needs to be rectified.”
In November, Magistrate Judge Henry Carr III ordered court marshals to transport Swan from Schneider Hospital to King Airport and “remain with Defendant until Defendant actually boards an aircraft to travel to mainland,” according to court records.
It’s unclear when and how Swan traveled back to St. Thomas.