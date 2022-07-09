ST. CROIX — Under the guise of the Ten Sleepless Knights Inc. and FarmMed Resources LLC business accounts, 55-year-old Claudio Ponce Jr. allegedly issued 12 forged checks to Titan Service Station totaling $13,750 and is now in custody for the alleged crime.
Detectives with the V.I. Police Department’s Economic Crimes Unit had been working on the case since early October after receiving a complaint by Titan Service Station’s owners about the suspicious checks, which according to police evidence later showed Ponce forged the owners’ signatures.
On Thursday at 11:29 a.m., detectives arrested Ponce — who was already being detained at the John A. Bell Correctional Facility for an October 2021 incident — for obtaining money by false pretense, grand larceny, and forgery.
Territorial Commander of the Economic Crime Unit Deborah Hodge said the investigation was swift as “all checks were obtained through burglaries separate to this,” and Ponce “was the one who purchased the items all from the same location.”
Hodge confirmed for The Daily News that while Ponce did not appear to be affiliated with both entities, one entity he did have ties to.
“The one for the FarmMed company, there was no relation at all. And the one for the Ten Sleepless Knights, he had done some work in one of the member’s yards,” Hodge said.
The staggering total, nearly $14,000, was spent on “a lot of things” Hodge said but all specific to what was sold inside of Titan Service Station. “He purchased fuel, clothes, it was just stuff.”
Ponce was placed under arrest without incident and charged with a bail amount set at $20,000 for the alleged crime. Unable to post bail, police said Claudio Ponce was remanded back to the Bureau of Adult Corrections Facility pending an advice of rights hearing scheduled for July 8 at the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands.
This is not the first time Ponce has had a run-in with the law but has a long history of similar offenses. The most recent was in October 2021 where he was charged with first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and petit larceny.
In 2014 he pleaded guilty to grand larceny.
In 2013, he was arrested and charged for breaking into John Woodson Junior High School after he smashed the main office window with a brick and stole equipment.
In 2012, police said he broke into a cell phone store in Estate La Grande Princesse two separate nights in a row and was then caught with the stolen merchandise at a service station near Sunny Isle.