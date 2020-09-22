ST. THOMAS — The driver of a vehicle that went over a cliff earlier this month has been arrested.
Guy Gunnar Vicars was driving down Solberg Road on Sept. 6 when he veered off the road, collided with the hillside, crossed back across the road crossing the double yellow lines into the northbound lane, and “traveled over the embankment,” according to the fact sheet filed by police. His vehicle only came to rest after colliding with a palm tree and the retaining wall of a home, police said.
Vicars walked away from the scene, but officers located him a short time later, according to the fact sheet.
Police said Vicars appeared intoxicated, and was stumbling and could not complete standard field sobriety tests. In his pockets, officers said they found a “makeshift drug paraphernalia pipe.”
Officers said Vicars initially indicated he’d been drinking wine, but later denied it, and when police transported him to the police station for booking, he became “extremely talkative,” according to the fact sheet, and “at times seemed to be incoherent in his speech, rambling about nothing.”
At that point, too much time had elapsed to make a Breathalyzer exam effective, and “Mr. Vicars stated that crack cocaine was his drug of choice but he hadn’t had any drugs or alcohol” since about 6 or 7 a.m., police said.
Vicars was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report a crash. Police said he was also issued citations for negligent driving and leaving the scene of a collision.
Vicars could not locate anyone to post bail for him and refused to submit to a COVID-19 test at Schneider Hospital, so police issued him an appearance ticket and released him with instructions to appear in court Monday.
A judge ordered that he remain free after signing a $500 unsecured bond.