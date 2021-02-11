A St. Croix man violated a judge’s order that he stay away from his alleged victim when he used the victim’s phone to attend his arraignment by video conference Wednesday.
Michael Scott, 47, of Peter’s Rest, was arrested Jan. 22 and charged with destruction of property, domestic violence, and throwing bodily fluid or waste at a person. The second charge came after police said he urinated in his holding cell and spit in an officer’s face.
Police said they responded to a 911 call and found Scott “uncooperative” and threatening to take his own life. The victim said Scott had damaged her home and Scott was verbally abusive, according to the affidavit filed by police. As he was placed into a cruiser, Scott “hit his head several times” and damaged the inside door handle. Scott’s criminal history includes arrests for drunken driving and a prior conviction for contempt of court.
He posted $1,000 bond and was released from jail, but when he appeared in court for his arraignment via Zoom Wednesday, V.I. Police liaison Sgt. Karen Stout noticed the victim in the background of Scott’s video feed.
V.I. Superior Court advice-of-rights hearings are still being held virtually to ensure social distancing due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Defendants appear in court from their homes via a computer or cell phone, or in a Bureau of Corrections holding cell if they’re detained pending trial. Judges, attorneys, and other participants also appear separately via Zoom.
Stout notified Assistant V.I. Attorney General Vanessa Hewitt-Quinland, who informed Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. that Scott appeared to be in violation of the court’s no-contact order.
Territorial Public Defender Amelia Joseph spoke to Scott privately, and confirmed that he was indeed using the victim’s cell phone to participate in his arraignment.
“My client only has a flip phone, and was very concerned about being able to speak this morning. He recognizes today, this morning, that there are no exceptions to your rules, your Honor,” Joseph said.
Morris said it’s clear that Scott violated the no-contact order to ensure he didn’t miss his court date.
“That does not cut it; that is not a sufficient reason to violate the court’s order,” Morris said. “Other people than the alleged victim have devices you can use to make sure you’re present.”
Morris added that “your even being next to her is a violation of the court’s order that could result in you spending the rest of your time awaiting trial in jail.”
Scott apologized, and Hewitt-Quinland didn’t press for revocation of his release as it was apparent Scott did not have “any mal-intent,” Morris said.
But if prosecutors had requested that he be sent back to jail, Morris said he wouldn’t have hesitated to issue that order.
“You got very lucky,” Morris said.