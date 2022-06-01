V.I. Police on St. Croix are searching for Jelani Ferdinand, who is wanted in connection with a child abuse and third-degree assault case.
Ferdinand, 27, also goes by the nickname “Yellow.” He is a African-American male with a light complexion, and is six-feet, five-inches tall and weighs 189 pounds, according to information from police.
Ferdinand was born on St. Croix and frequents the areas of Richmond, Louis E. Brown Apartments, and Mon Bijou.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 911 or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers USVI, at 800-222-8477.