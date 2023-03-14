A man named John Cunningham has been arrested in Kansas on a 2021 federal warrant charging him with possession and transmission of images of child sexual abuse, according to court documents filed in U.S. District Court on St. Croix.

A grand jury convened in April 2021 and charged Cunningham with two counts of possession of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography, according to the indictment.

