A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a robbery on St. John turned himself in to police around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, hours after his wanted poster was circulated by police.
Lee Christian of Estate Bordeaux, St. John, was said to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the flyer posted on the V.I. Police website.
Glen Dratte, V.I. Police spokesperson, said Tuesday night that the case began around 1:07 a.m. Monday, when officers responded to a possible robbery that occurred in the area of Wharfside Village, Cruz Bay. The officers met with employees who said that while they were closing at about 11:54 p.m. “two unknown Afro-American males entered the establishment wearing masks, one armed with a handgun which he pointed at them demanding everything they had,” he said.
The employees told police that while doing so, an altercation ensued between the suspects and employees, which caused one of the suspects to flee the area.
“The employees further stated that during the altercation they were able to remove one of the suspects’ masks from his face at which time the suspect was positively identified as one Lee Christian of St. John,” Dratte said. “The suspect continued to struggle with the employees and was able to flee the area prior to the police arrival.”
Christian is expected to be advised of his rights at a court hearing today. The other suspect is still at large.
Meanwhile police on St. Thomas are searching for 51-year-old Louis P. Vaccaro, who is wanted for third-degree assault.
“Vaccaro is a White male from New York and resides in Estate Nazareth, St. Thomas,” Dratte said in a news release Tuesday.
Vaccaro is five-feet, nine-inches tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds. He has close-cut hair and is partially bald, according to police.
Vaccaro has been arrested several times over the last decade, and he pleaded guilty to assault in 2018, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Anyone with information about Vaccaro’s whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 or the anonymous tip line Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.
