Wanted2

Lee Christian

A 21-year-old man wanted in connection with a robbery on St. John turned himself in to police around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, hours after his wanted poster was circulated by police.

Lee Christian of Estate Bordeaux, St. John, was said to be “armed and dangerous,” according to the flyer posted on the V.I. Police website.

