ST. THOMAS — A man wanted on attempted murder charges on St. Thomas turned himself in to police Monday, according to V.I. Police Department spokesman Glen Dratte.
Donte C. Joseph, 25, of Anna’s Retreat, was arrested at 5:50 p.m., one day after a shooting at Oswald Harris Court, he said.
Dratte issued a wanted poster for Joseph on Monday, which was followed up by an apology for attaching a photo of another man.
Police revised the wanted poster with Joseph’s photo, and he surrendered a few hours later.
The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. Sunday in Oswald Harris Court. The investigation found that the victim and Joseph got into an argument, and the victim was shot several times in the “chest, flank, and leg areas,” and transported to Schneider Hospital via private vehicle for treatment, according to police.