ST. THOMAS — A man is in custody and facing attempted murder charges in a June 5 shooting that sent one victim to the mainland for medical treatment, according to police spokesman Glen Dratte.
Donte C. Joseph, 25, turned himself in Saturday and was charged with first- and second-degree attempted murder, first- and third-degree assault, possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, mayhem, first-degree reckless endangerment, illegal discharge of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a housing community, and unlawful possession of ammunition.
Joseph was jailed with bail set at $1 million.
Police had previously issued a wanted poster for Joseph on June 6, and apologized after attaching a photo of another man.
Police also issued a statement on June 6 saying that Joseph had turned himself in, one day after the shooting.
Dratte clarified in an email Sunday that Joseph voluntarily went to the police station and gave a statement on June 6, and police released him at that time.
The shooting occurred at around 7 p.m. June 5 in Oswald Harris Court housing community. The investigation found that the victim and Joseph got into an argument, and the victim was shot several times in the “chest, flank, and leg areas,” and transported to Schneider Hospital via private vehicle for treatment, according to police.
In the updated statement, Dratte said that “the victim, due to his severe injuries, was unable to name his assailant. The victim was rushed to surgery and was flown to the mainland for further medical attention.”
Police did not say how they identified Joseph as the shooter.
This case is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-774-2211 ext. 5576 or 5572. They can also contact 911, or the anonymous tip service, Crime Stoppers VI, at 800-222-8477.