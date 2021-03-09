ST. THOMAS — A man wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting has surrendered to police.
At 8:15 a.m. Monday, Tarik Babrow, 23, of Hospital Ground turned himself in after learning that he was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred March 2 near the Veterans Drive pedestrian bridge, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
While in a black vehicle, Babrow fired at a man, damaging a vehicle, Derima said.
Babrow faces charges of first degree reckless endangerment, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession of ammunition, illegal discharge of a firearm, and possession of a firearm within 1,000 feet of a school.
Less than a month prior to the shooting, Babrow made his initial court appearance in a federal drug smuggling case. In that case, Babrow and Jahvar Looby, 31, of St. Thomas, are accused of attempting to smuggle marijuana through Rohlsen Airport on St. Croix.
Babrow, court documents note, was caught with seven vacuum-sealed bundles containing about 1.51 kilograms of marijuana and Looby was caught with 10 vacuum-sealed bundles containing about 1.08 kilograms of marijuana.
Unable to post $30,000 bail in the shooting case, Babrow was subsequently turned over to the custody of the Corrections Bureau, pending his advice-of-rights hearing.