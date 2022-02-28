A man wanted in connection with aggravated rape in a 2019 case turned himself in to police on Sunday, one day after police released his photo seeking his whereabouts.
V.I. Police Director of Communications Glen Dratte said in a released statement that Cecil Douglas, 46, turned himself in at 11:28 a.m. at the police substation in Frederiksted.
Douglas, known as “Small Fry,” was charged with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree unlawful sexual contact, and aggravated child abuse and neglect.
On Saturday, V.I. Police released a wanted poster describing Douglas as 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 150 lbs with “long black hair” based on a previous photo. Douglas’ mug shot on Sunday showed his hair in dreadlocks
According to Dratte, on Nov. 25, 2019, officers with the Criminal Investigation Bureau began an investigation into a sexual assault complaint. On Sept. 20, 2021, a warrant was signed and issued by Superior Court Judge Darryl D. Donohue for Douglas’ arrest. Dratte said Douglas was remanded to the Bureau of Corrections pending an advice-of-rights hearing set for today.