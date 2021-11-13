V.I. Police are asking for the St. Croix community’s assistance in locating 36-year-old Jediah Lockhart, who is wanted for attempted murder, first-degree rape, and third-degree burglary.
Lockhart is a Black male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 139 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, and has a dark complexion.
Lockhart is known to frequent the Castle Burke and Catherine’s Rest areas, Klub Karma, and Tipsy Iguana establishments, according to information from police.
If you have seen Jediah Lockhart, or if you know his whereabouts, contact police by calling 911, the Crime TipLine at 340-778-4950, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.