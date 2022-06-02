A man wanted by police for child abuse turned himself in Tuesday, and a day later a judge found probable cause for the arrest at his advice-of-rights hearing.
Jelani Ferdinand, 27, is facing up to 20 years in prison for one count of child abuse, and a maximum of five years for a third-degree assault count charged under the domestic violence statute.
He was held in jail without bail Tuesday night per the domestic violence statute, and appeared in court Wednesday.
Territorial Public Defender Ramiro Orozco argued during a hearing on Wednesday that Ferdinand’s actions are not criminal.
Ferdinand was punishing a child, and “the level of reprimand” does not rise to the level required under the statute, he said.
Ferdinand struck the child about 15 times with a belt, and “I don’t believe that is reckless or serious injury, even with the photos that show some bruising,” Orozco said.
Magistrate Judge Yolan Brow Ross held a private sidebar with Orozco and Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson to view photos of the child’s bruises taken by police.
When the judge resumed the hearing in open court, she found probable cause for the charges and told Ferdinand that the case against him would proceed.
But Ross also noted his lack of criminal history and said she has “concerns about the strength of the People’s case.”
According to the facts alleged in the affidavit filed by police, Ferdinand was called in by another adult to address the child’s misbehavior, “and he did so by corporal punishment,” Ross said. “The People have understandably expressed concern about the manner and severity of the corporal punishment, but the People are not contending that he is a flight risk or a danger to the community.”
Ross set bail at $15,000, but ordered Ferdinand released on his own recognizance, meaning that he did not have to post any cash before being released from jail.