A St. Thomas man is back in jail after police say he left his home, held a woman captive for days, and brutally raped her at knifepoint, all while wearing an electronic ankle monitor meant to ensure he didn’t violate his 24-hour house arrest in a previous case, according to documents filed in V.I. Superior Court.
Valmon Glasford Jr., 24, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree assault with intent to commit rape, third-degree assault, false imprisonment, escape from custody, two counts of using a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence, and contempt of court. Glasford was charged pursuant to the domestic violence law and held without bail until he appeared in court a day later.
The arrest came after officers responded to Schneider Hospital at around 12:49 p.m. Thursday and interviewed a woman who reported that Glasford had assaulted her. .
The victim told police Glasford had previously held her captive at his home in Agnes Fancy in February, and she “was there for a couple of days unable to leave,” and “his mom helped her to escape due to Mr. Glasford having to go to court.”
The victim said she went back to her home in another part of the island and was there for several days, until Glasford showed up unexpectedly on Feb. 28. The woman said she was surprised to see Glasford as he had been ordered to remain under 24-hour house arrest “with an ankle monitor attached to his leg.”
Glasford stayed the night, and the victim said she left with him the next day fearing that he might harm other family members in the home. When they got to Glasford’s home, the victim said he “started acting crazy.”
Glasford “then jump and kicked her in her face causing her to fall back knocking over the television and breaking a light bulb,” and chipping her tooth, according to the fact sheet. Glasford “later held her and apologized.”
The next day, Glasford snorted cocaine, and began acting paranoid. The victim said she feared she would be assaulted.
Glasford would later punch her in the face, and blocked her escape while threatening her with a knife, according to the fact sheet.
When the officer asked her to elaborate on the threats, the victim said that on March 8, Glasford ordered her to perform a sex act, and held the knife to her throat when she did not comply. She told police where they would find her blood spattered in the home.
The victim said Glasford had a court date on Thursday and she realized she would have a chance to escape, according to the fact sheet. The victim said she accompanied Glasford to the court, and that she went to the Family Resource Center for help. Her sister brought her to Schneider Hospital for medical treatment, she said.
At the hospital, the victim said she was in a waiting room when she heard Glasford’s voice asking for her at the front desk, claiming she was his sister, according to the fact sheet. When he could not get information from hospital staff, Glasford began looking through her sister’s Jeep in the parking lot, so the sister called 911, the victim told police.
After obtaining a search warrant, police went to Glasford’s home where they found “two knives tucked away in certain areas of the residence, among other evidence, according to the fact sheet.
Edwards’s mother told police she sought help from the court marshal’s office about her son’s erratic behavior, and from the Health Department’s Mental Health Division “and she was told that he is an adult. She concluded by stating that her son needs help,” according to the probable cause fact sheet.
It’s unclear how or where police located Glasford, but officers later made contact with him at the police station, and he declined to provide a statement.
Glasford was already awaiting trial in a previous case, in which he was arrested in July 2020 and charged with several crimes. Police said he pistol-whipped a victim and fired his gun at American Yacht Harbor.
In that case, Glasford was released from jail on Sept. 28 after his bail was lowered from $100,000 to $20,000 with a 20% cash provision. His mother posted $4,000 cash and has paid a total of $1,600 in fees for his electronic monitoring, according to court records.
In court last week, Assistant V.I. Attorney General Brenda Scales said Glasford has three previous arrests for domestic violence, including one conviction, and is a danger to the victim and the community. She asked for $150,000 bail, and “I was going to ask for house arrest with electronic monitoring but I don’t know, maybe he needs two of those monitors.”
“I’m setting bail at $175,000, no 10%,” said Magistrate Judge Simone Van Holten-Turnbull.
She recounted his conditions of release in the previous case, and said that, “somehow, Mr. Glasford found a way around that electronic monitoring and house arrest to be here before us this morning. I believe that he is a danger to the community, I believe that he is most certainly a danger to this victim.”